NBA Has Announced Anthony Davis’ All-Star Game Replacement

After the NBA All-Star roster was announced on Tuesday, LeBron James called Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker the “most disrespected player in our league,” in reaction to the snub. As they say, to put someone into the All-Star Game you have to take someone out, and now one of LeBron’s Los Angeles Lakers teammates made that reality: injured forward Anthony Davis.

Davis has missed a large chunk of time with an Achilles injury, and as expected, won’t play in the All-Star Game. Booker will take his place, and whether or not he was truly snubbed based on the players that made it, this honor is well-deserved.

Booker is averaging 24.7 points and 4.3 assists per game, and is shooting 50.1/38.1/84.8 on the year so far. More importantly, the Suns are living up to the preseason hype after the addition of fellow All-Star Chris Paul. The team is 20-10 and sit in fourth place of a very competitive Western Conference.

LeBron, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Kawhi Leonard are the five Western Conference starters. Booker joins Paul and Donovan Mitchell as reserve guards out of the West.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has replaced Lakers’ Anthony Davis on the Western Conference All-Star team. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 24, 2021

Anthony Davis is the first player to opt-out of playing in the All-Star Game, but he may not be the last. A number of high-profile players, including LeBron James, have expressed their displeasure with the league’s push to hold the event amid a COVID-19 season that already has a highly-condensed schedule. We’ll see how many top players wind up heading to Atlanta for the event.

This will be Devin Booker’s second All-Star Game, after making it last season. In 2018, he won the Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend.

