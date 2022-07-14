Breaking: Deandre Ayton Has Reportedly Signed Offer Sheet
Moments ago, all the reports linking DeAndre Ayton to the Indiana Pacers were validated.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers have agreed to a four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet with Ayton.
The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to make a decision on Ayton. They can either match this offer or let him walk for nothing in return.
Prior to this news, Ayton was being mentioned in a potential sign-and-trade deal. Some thought the Suns would find a way to acquire Myles Turner from the Pacers.
During the 2021-22 season, Ayton averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. The former No. 1 pick was hopeful he'd receive a massive raise this offseason.
Ayton ultimately fell out of favor in Phoenix during the playoffs. He was benched in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals for "internal reasons."
If the Suns don't match Ayton's offer sheet from the Pacers, he'll get a fresh start in Indiana.
We'll know more about Ayton's future in the coming days.