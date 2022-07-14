Breaking: Deandre Ayton Has Reportedly Signed Offer Sheet

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 08: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns in game two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Bucks 118-108. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Moments ago, all the reports linking DeAndre Ayton to the Indiana Pacers were validated.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers have agreed to a four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet with Ayton.

The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to make a decision on Ayton. They can either match this offer or let him walk for nothing in return.

Prior to this news, Ayton was being mentioned in a potential sign-and-trade deal. Some thought the Suns would find a way to acquire Myles Turner from the Pacers.

During the 2021-22 season, Ayton averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. The former No. 1 pick was hopeful he'd receive a massive raise this offseason.

Ayton ultimately fell out of favor in Phoenix during the playoffs. He was benched in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals for "internal reasons."

If the Suns don't match Ayton's offer sheet from the Pacers, he'll get a fresh start in Indiana.

We'll know more about Ayton's future in the coming days.