Breaking: NBA 2022 Coach Of The Year Revealed

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has been named the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year.

Williams, who has also been named the NBCA Coach of the Year the past two seasons, earned the Red Auerbach Trophy for leading the Suns to a 64-18 overall record and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

This comes after he guided Phoenix to 51 wins--a 17-win improvement on 2019-20--and a trip to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Williams finished second in the NBA Coach of the Year voting last year, narrowly missing out to Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks.

While he'll gladly accept this year's award, Williams is likely more concerned with his team's performance for the rest of the playoffs. The Suns are currently tied at two games apiece with the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals.

Game 5 is set for tomorrow night.