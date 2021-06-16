Breaking: Suns PG Chris Paul Reportedly Enters Protocols, Out Indefinitely

Just days after securing a trip to the Western Conference Finals, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has reportedly entered NBA COVID-19 protocols.

Paul is out indefinitely, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. This leaves his availability for the start of the Western Conference Finals in doubt.

“Depending on the medical circumstance, an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual,” Charania writes.

The Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in four games to earn their first WCF berth in 11 years. They await the winner of the Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers series.

It seems that the length of Paul’s absence will be determined by the type of exposure he had and his vaccination status. Looking ahead, the Jazz-Clippers series is going at least six games, with Game 5 tonight and Game 6 scheduled for Friday.

If the two teams have to play a Game 7, it will be held Sunday. The NBA has not released the official schedule for the Western Conference Finals yet.

The 36-year-old Paul averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds this season, finishing fifth in league MVP voting. He’s averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in the postseason.

