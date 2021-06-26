The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Insider Has Update On Cameron Payne For Suns-Clippers Game 4

A general view of the Phoenix Suns stadium.PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 28: General view of action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 28, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns will reportedly get a major boost ahead of tonight’s Game 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. After suffering a left ankle injury in the first quarter of Game 3, backup point guard Cameron Payne was forced to leave the contest with just two points through four minutes of play. He would not return later in the game.

These unfortunate circumstances came just two days after Payne dropped a game-high 29 points in the Suns’ Game 2 victory. But now after a few days of recovery and a limited practice on Friday, the sixth-year pro is set to make his return to the court.

Payne will be active for tonight’s matchup, per ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin.

Typically serving as the Suns’ backup PG option, Cameron Payne saw an increased role in the first two games of the series as Chris Paul was sidelined by the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Through those two wins, the breakout guard served as an offensive catalyst for the team — logging 40 combined points in Games 1 and 2.

While Paul was able to make his return for Game 3, Phoenix was clearly missing Payne’s scoring prowess. The Suns’ starting backcourt of Paul and Devin Booker recorded just 30 combined points on 10/40 shooting from the field as they stumbled to their first loss of the series 106-92.

With Payne now at their disposal, the Suns will look to bounce back against the Clippers in Los Angeles tonight at 9 p.m. ET.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.