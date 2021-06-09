The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Comment On Chris Paul’s Contract

Charles Barkley speaks on TNT.TNT.

Earlier this week a report emerged suggesting Phoenix Suns star guard Chris Paul intended to decline his $44 million player option.

“[Chris] Paul has a $44.4 million player option, which according to several sources, he intends to decline with hopes of inking a new multiyear deal (perhaps in the $100 million range over three seasons),” Pincus writes, via Bleacher Report.

Paul has been a spark for the Suns as they compete for an NBA title. However, not everyone is on board with Paul giving up $44 million guaranteed for a new contract.

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley may have said it best.

“You know I like to drink right? I’ve never been drunk enough to say no to $45 million,” Barkley told Suns reporter Duane Rankin.

Paul helped the Suns eliminate longtime friend LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers from the playoffs last week.

He then helped the team take Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets, getting the team one step closer to a Western Conference Finals berth.

Paul might not earn $44 million per year on a new deal, but he could conceivably earn more in the long run if he decides to ink a longterm deal with Phoenix.

We’ll have to wait and see what he and the team decide.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.