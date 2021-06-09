Earlier this week a report emerged suggesting Phoenix Suns star guard Chris Paul intended to decline his $44 million player option.

“[Chris] Paul has a $44.4 million player option, which according to several sources, he intends to decline with hopes of inking a new multiyear deal (perhaps in the $100 million range over three seasons),” Pincus writes, via Bleacher Report.

Paul has been a spark for the Suns as they compete for an NBA title. However, not everyone is on board with Paul giving up $44 million guaranteed for a new contract.

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley may have said it best.

“You know I like to drink right? I’ve never been drunk enough to say no to $45 million,” Barkley told Suns reporter Duane Rankin.

I asked Charles Barkley about Chris Paul's player option for next season to stay in Phoenix. "You know I like to drink right? I've never been drunk enough to say no to $45 million dollars." Paul has a player option for $44.2M to stay in Phoenix next season. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/3KgOesfeUv — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) June 9, 2021

Paul helped the Suns eliminate longtime friend LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers from the playoffs last week.

He then helped the team take Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets, getting the team one step closer to a Western Conference Finals berth.

Paul might not earn $44 million per year on a new deal, but he could conceivably earn more in the long run if he decides to ink a longterm deal with Phoenix.

We’ll have to wait and see what he and the team decide.