Charles Barkley Thinks 1 NBA Player Should Be In MVP Conversation

Over the course of the 2020-21 NBA season thus far, several players have emerged as legitimate contenders to win the MVP award.

Earlier in the season, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid looked like the two front-runners. However, both went down with injury and were taken out of the MVP race – at least for now.

Then James Harden started putting on a clinic following his trade from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately he too suffered an injury and has missed plenty of time in recent weeks.

Charles Barkley thinks that opens the door for one player. Barkley thinks Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul should be squarely in the MVP conversation.

“I’m going to say this for the last time,” Barkley said on Thursday night. “Early in the season, LeBron James was the MVP with Joel Embiid. Then James Harden was the MVP. You guys gotta start giving my guy Chris Paul some love for MVP, man. Y’all got to give my guy love for MVP.”

In his first season with the Suns, Paul is having a very solid season.

The veteran point guard is averaging 16.3 points, 8.8 assists (good for fourth in the NBA) and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Phoenix has been on the more surprising teams in the league this season. The Suns sit just 1.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.