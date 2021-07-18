Chris Paul Called Out For ‘Dirty’ Play In Game 5 Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s iconic alley-oop dunk at the end of Game 5 overshadowed what many thought was a dirty play by Chris Paul.

Paul is an all-time great and an eventual Hall of Famer, but he also has a well-earned reputation of pushing the envelope with his physicality and gamesmanship. A number of analysts and fans think he crossed the line on Antetokounmpo’s jam last night.

As you can see in the clips and still shots below, Paul reached up with both hands in vain as Giannis rose over him for the pass from Jrue Holiday. However, it’s what he did with those hands that has people talking.

The 6-foot guard can be seen extending his arms and shoving Giannis with both hands as he’s in the air. Thankfully, the contact didn’t cause the Bucks star to fall awkwardly or hit his head on the padding of the backboard.

The questionable play didn’t go unnoticed though.

Paul has always played with an edge to him, for better or worse. This is one of those times where it was for the latter.

He’s lucky Giannis didn’t get hurt, and that everyone was so caught up in how remarkable a dunk it was to really react to what he did.