The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chris Paul Called Out For ‘Dirty’ Play In Game 5 Loss

The iconic Bucks alley-oop from Jrue Holiday to Giannis Antetokounmpo that capped NBA Finals Game 5.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 17: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s iconic alley-oop dunk at the end of Game 5 overshadowed what many thought was a dirty play by Chris Paul.

Paul is an all-time great and an eventual Hall of Famer, but he also has a well-earned reputation of pushing the envelope with his physicality and gamesmanship. A number of analysts and fans think he crossed the line on Antetokounmpo’s jam last night.

As you can see in the clips and still shots below, Paul reached up with both hands in vain as Giannis rose over him for the pass from Jrue Holiday. However, it’s what he did with those hands that has people talking.

The 6-foot guard can be seen extending his arms and shoving Giannis with both hands as he’s in the air. Thankfully, the contact didn’t cause the Bucks star to fall awkwardly or hit his head on the padding of the backboard.

The questionable play didn’t go unnoticed though.

 

https://twitter.com/TonyClementsTC/status/1416816750109380623

Paul has always played with an edge to him, for better or worse. This is one of those times where it was for the latter.

He’s lucky Giannis didn’t get hurt, and that everyone was so caught up in how remarkable a dunk it was to really react to what he did.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.