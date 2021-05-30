Chris Paul Makes Surprising Injury Admission After Game 4 Performance

The Phoenix Suns took down the Los Angeles Lakers this afternoon, earning a 100-92 victory and 2-2 series split thanks in large part to the contributions of Chris Paul.

Paul produced 18 points, nine assists and three steals in 32 minutes. That’s an impressive performance in a vacuum, but even more so when you consider Paul has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Game 1.

In fact, after today’s win, Paul shared an interesting tidbit with ESPN/ABC sideline reporter Rachel Nichols, telling her that when he met with head coach Monty Williams before the game, the Suns’ leader told Paul he wasn’t going to play him to be safe.

Paul bluntly told Williams there was no way he was sitting out.

Chris Paul says he and Head Coach Monty Williams met before the game and Williams told Chris he was going to sit him. CP3’s response was “hell nah”, 18/9/3/3 in 31 minutes. pic.twitter.com/fLD7ifQd7w — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 30, 2021

In his postgame media session, Williams confirmed Paul’s version of what happened, saying that he ultimately decided to trust the 11-time All-Star to give it a go.

Monty Williams says the decision to play Chris Paul came down to CP3 looking at him in the eyes and saying “trust me on this one, coach, if i dont look the way you want me to — take me out.” pic.twitter.com/9ssniY9RRk — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 30, 2021

Williams’ faith in Paul was repaid in a major way this afternoon. The Suns are now heading back to Phoenix with homecourt advantage for the rest of the series, and we don’t know the status of Lakers big man Anthony Davis, who left today’s game with an injury.

Game 5 will be played Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET.