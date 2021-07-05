Chris Paul Shares Honest Admission On Making NBA Finals

Now in his 16th NBA season, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has finally reached the NBA Finals.

For Paul, who reached the conference finals just once in his first 15 seasons, this is the culmination of a long journey. All that is left is one final step: beating the Milwaukee Bucks and winning an NBA title.

As incredible as this opportunity is, Paul joked that there is one drawback to making it this far. There’s no other games on except the ones his team is playing in, which doesn’t suit a basketball junkie like Paul.

“I don’t know, it’s weird no games being on,” the 11-time All-Star told reporters today. “I watch games every day, so that’s probably the part that sucks the most. But I’d rather be playing than not.”

That last sentence is probably an understatement from Paul. Considering how much criticism he has taken over the years for falling short in the postseason, just being at this stage has to feel incredible.

However, getting this far only to come up short would leave a bitter taste in the 36-year-old floor general’s mouth. A ring is the only option at this point.

Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals will tip off at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow on ABC.