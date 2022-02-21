Chris Paul Suffered Major Injury: NBA World Reacts

The Spun

Unfortunately, it seems like a Chris Paul injury is an annual occurrence. The point guard’s latest setback could have him out two months.

Paul injured his right thumb last week ahead of his 12th-career All-Star Game. A short time ago, it was announced that Paul suffered an avulsion fracture in the finger and will be reevaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.

The 17-year vet is still planning on appearing in tonight’s midseason showcase, though we have to imagine he’ll be very limited in what he’ll do. Paul can’t risk any further damage to his thumb and put his postseason in danger.

The Suns are currently 48-10 and in first place in the Western Conference. They have the best record in the NBA, a full 6.5 games ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

If Phoenix is going to finish the job this year after losing in the 2021 NBA Finals, they are going to need CP3 at full strength.

Here’s hoping he has no setbacks with his thumb and can heal fully and quickly.

