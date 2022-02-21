Chris Paul Suffered Major Injury: NBA World Reacts

Unfortunately, it seems like a Chris Paul injury is an annual occurrence. The point guard’s latest setback could have him out two months.

Paul injured his right thumb last week ahead of his 12th-career All-Star Game. A short time ago, it was announced that Paul suffered an avulsion fracture in the finger and will be reevaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.

The 17-year vet is still planning on appearing in tonight’s midseason showcase, though we have to imagine he’ll be very limited in what he’ll do. Paul can’t risk any further damage to his thumb and put his postseason in danger.

Just spoke to Chris Paul at #NBAAllstar about his right thumb avulsion injury: while he’ll be reevaluated in 6-8 weeks he is still going to give it a run tonight during the game. It’ll be a symbolic & short spurt, he just wants to get out on the court but will stay out the way. — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) February 21, 2022

This thumb news is just the latest bad break for Chris Paul. Has any player ever suffered more untimely injuries, just when it seemed like things were going good? — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) February 21, 2022

Chris Paul, take my thumb… I don’t need it 🙏🏼 @CP3 — Ricky (@DizzleRick24) February 21, 2022

There’s still time to give chris paul my thumb I barely even use it — aaron. (@ayroned) February 21, 2022

The doctors carefully and precisely broke Chris Paul's thumb as an excuse to rest his various more important ligaments for 6-8 weeks until just before the playoffs, this is 3D chess by the Suns training staff — T.J. Chambers (@tjchambersLA) February 21, 2022

PHX Suns “point god” Chris Paul has a fractured right thumb and will be out 6-8 weeks, but will still play a few minutes in tonight’s 2021-22 All Star game in CLE. Look for more minutes and leadership at both ends from Cam Payne, in CP3’s absence #NBA #PhoenixSuns — Ray Juray III (@rjuray3) February 21, 2022

Chris Paul out 6-8 weeks with a thumb fracture is not what I turned on the #NBAAllStar to hear — Drew Zlogar (@Drew_Zlogar) February 21, 2022

The Suns are currently 48-10 and in first place in the Western Conference. They have the best record in the NBA, a full 6.5 games ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

If Phoenix is going to finish the job this year after losing in the 2021 NBA Finals, they are going to need CP3 at full strength.

Here’s hoping he has no setbacks with his thumb and can heal fully and quickly.