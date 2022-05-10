Chris Paul's Mother Revealed What Mavericks Fan Allegedly Did

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 11: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game Three of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks' series-tying win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday was overshadowed by the extracurricular activities that took place in the crowd.

It was reported on Monday that several members of Chris Paul's family were harassed and physically contacted by a Mavericks fan.

Paul's mother, Robin, had hands put on her during Game 4 between the Mavericks and Suns.

On Monday's edition of Inside the NBA, Kenny Smith said Paul's mother reached out to explain what happened over the weekend. She said the Mavericks fan was inebriated and kept tapping her on the shoulder to say, "Happy Mother's Day."

Robin Paul asked the fan to stop, but he continued to tap on her shoulder throughout the game.

The Mavericks released a statement on this incident on Sunday.

"It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated," the team said. "The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today's game."

Additionally, the Mavericks have banned the fan who was harassing Paul's family. This ban will be lifted in 2023 though.

Paul was very frustrated by this situation. After the loss, he said, "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families. F--- that."

Hopefully, a situation like this doesn't happen again.