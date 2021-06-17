Devin Booker Sends Gifts To The ‘Suns In Four’ Fan

Earlier this week, Devin Booker sent out a message on Twitter, hoping to get into contact with a particular fan, who was involved in a fight during Game 3 of the Phoenix Suns‘ series against the Denver Nuggets. It looks likes star guard has found his man, just in time to give him a couple of gifts before the Western Conference Finals.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Booker has connected with Nick McKellar, the fan who yelled “Suns in four” after he was involved in a scrap with a pair of unruly Nuggets supporters. The 24-year-old All Star rewarded the Denver-based Suns fan with an autographed jersey and tickets to an upcoming conference finals game.

A video of McKellar went viral over the weekend, as a Nuggets fan tried to swing at him after turning to walk out of Ball Arena in Denver near the end of Game 3. The Suns supporter responded by unleashing a series of punches before yelling “Suns in four” at the two Nuggets fans who instigated the fight.

According to Lowe, other eyewitness accounts in local media corroborated McKellar’s statements that he was just trying to defend himself. There has been no police involvement after the actual incident.

In lighter NBA breaking news, Devin Booker and his reps indeed found Mr. Suns in 4. Expect to see him, maybe in some nice seats, at a conference finals game. Brief ESPN news story: https://t.co/ezgvTDo09x — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 17, 2021

McKellar has become somewhat of champion amongst Suns fans and clearly impressed Booker enough to receive a generous gift. At this point, it’s unclear what game of the Western Conference Finals he plans to attend.

That’s partially because the Suns are still awaiting their opponent. After sweeping Denver in four games, fulfilling McKellar’s prophecy, Phoenix has had to await the outcome of the other semifinal series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz. Thanks to a stellar performance from Paul George, the Clippers took a 3-2 lead on Wednesday night.

The Suns will likely be favored in the upcoming series no matter what opponent they’ll face. McKellar will no doubt be in the stands in Phoenix for at least one game, cheering on his beloved team.