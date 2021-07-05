Devin Booker Has Honest Take On Suns’ Path To NBA Finals

Injury luck has been on the Phoenix Suns‘ side all postseason long. Opposing team’s fans have used this as a way to negate the Suns’ success, as a result, and Devin Booker is sick of it.

There’s no denying Phoenix’s trip to the NBA Finals involved a bit of luck (well, probably a lot of it). The Los Angeles Lakers were up 2-1 over the Suns before Anthony Davis went down with an injury and missed most of the rest of the series. The Nuggets were then without Jamal Murray in the semis, and the Clippers were without superstar Kawhi Leonard in the conference finals.

It’s no secret the Suns have, in part, gotten to where they are today because of injuries. But you could use the same argument for almost every other NBA Playoffs. The postseason is a war of attrition, and the Suns have survived up to this point.

Booker isn’t going to let opposing fans negate Phoenix’s success, though. He is going to celebrate how far the Suns have gone, regardless of circumstance.

“We’re not here to justify what we’re doing to anyone else,” Booker told reporters on Monday, via Suns writer Gerald Bourguet.

Devin Booker was asked about the Suns playing injured opponents. "We're not here to justify what we're doing to anybody else" — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) July 5, 2021

It’s not like the Suns haven’t dealt with injuries of their own. Chris Paul dealt with a shoulder injury and missed a few games in the Western Conference Finals due to health and safety protocols. And Devin Booker suffered a pretty gruesome nose injury.

Phoenix is legit. And it’ll have a chance to prove it when it takes on a dangerous Bucks team.

Let’s just hope Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy in time for Game 1 Tuesday night.