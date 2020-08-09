Devin Booker Reacts To Draymond Green Telling Him To Leave Phoenix

Should rising star guard Devin Booker eventually leave the Phoenix Suns for a true contender? Warriors star forward Draymond Green thinks so.

Booker and the Suns have been the talk of the bubble. Phoenix is the only undefeated team in Orlando, posting a 5-0 record and shocking the NBA world in the process. The Suns now find themselves just a half game back of Portland for the nine-seed and two games back of Memphis for the eight-seed.

Booker’s been the catalyst of the Suns’ resurgence. The Kentucky alum is averaging 29.4 points per game in the bubble. His buzzer-beating shot to beat the Clippers this past week put the NBA world on notice. As a result, Green thinks Booker needs to leave Phoenix.

The Suns are one of the younger teams in the NBA, led by the 23-year-old Booker, the 24-year-old Kelly Oubre and 22-year-old big-man DeAndre Ayton. There’s plenty of reason to be optimistic about the Suns’ future. But Draymond Green thinks Booker needs to leave Phoenix for a true contender. Booker isn’t planning on leaving anytime soon, though.

“I feel like that’s important for this organization, for the fans that have stuck by us for this long and still do so,” Booker said in response to Green’s comments, via Clutch Points. “Since I’ve been in Phoenix, we haven’t had the win success that we had, but the support’s been there. And this is what we owe to the fans, we owe to the organization. It’s been a long time for us and I think this bubble opportunity was big for us, and we’re taking advantage of it.”

Booker definitely scored some loyalty points here.

The Suns guard is the talk of the NBA in the Orlando bubble.

It’s not crazy to consider Phoenix being a legit contender in the Western Conference in future years, especially if Booker stays put.

The Suns continue their playoff hunt on Monday in a pivotal contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.