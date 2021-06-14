Devin Booker’s Tweet About Suns Fan Is Going Viral

The Phoenix Suns stamped their ticket to the Western Conference Finals by finishing a sweep of the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. After the win, Devin Booker had a message for one particular Phoenix fan.

Some may remember the exchange of punches that took place between a Suns fan and Nuggets fan during Game 3. The Nuggets fan got a bloody nose from the battle, and tried to sucker punch the Suns fan. That Suns fan responded by holding up four fingers and saying “Suns in four!”

One game later, the Suns made his “prediction” come true with a 125-118 win over Denver. Recalling that fan, Booker had a message for him.

“Need man’s info,” Booker tweeted. That indicates that he clearly he has something special in store for that fan.

Devin Booker’s tweet has quickly gone viral, gather tens of thousands of likes and retweets in less than half an hour.

Plenty of fakers have popped up, trying to cash in on whatever Booker has planned. No doubt we’ll learn the truth in a matter of days, if not hours, now that one of the NBA’s biggest stars is actively looking for him.

Meanwhile, the Suns will just have to wait patiently as the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers continue going at it.

But we probably haven’t seen the last of that Suns fan in these NBA playoffs…