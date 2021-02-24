There’s at least one NBA All-Star Game snub each and every season. This year, it’s none other than Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

Booker is having a solid season so far. The Suns guard is averaging 24.7 points per game to go along with 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds. He’s guided Phoenix to a 20-10 start to the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference Standings.

Booker wasn’t included in the NBA’s announcement of the 2021 All-Star Game reserves on Tuesday, though. The Western Conference reserves features Booker’s teammate Chris Paul, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis.

Players and fans are furious with Booker’s snub. Even LeBron James couldn’t help but voice his frustration with the Suns guard being left out of the mix.

Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

Portland’s CJ McCollum echoed what LeBron had to say. He even went as far as to say we live in a “sick world” all because of Booker’s snub.

Damn @DevinBook really didn’t make it ? That’s craxy . Bruh really cold too smh. Sick world — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 24, 2021

Of course, there’s still a chance Devin Booker gets into the All-Star Game mix. How so? A injury to a current Western Conference reserve could potentially open the door.

Anthony Davis will be out for at least the next few weeks after suffering a calf injury which aggravated the Achilles tendinosis in his right leg. It’s highly unlikely he makes it back in time to play in the All-Star Game, meaning a new reserve will be chosen. Booker is the obvious choice, but an argument could also be made for San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan.

The reality of Booker’s All-Star Game snub is the NBA is packed with an unprecedented number of stars. Booker’s one of the best at his position in the Western Conference, but to be named an All-Star you have to be the very best or close to it.