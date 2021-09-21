Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos Shares Great Update

On Tuesday morning, former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos shared a welcome update on his battle with COVID-19. After 20 days in the hospital, the 52-year-old is back at home.

Ceballos shared the good news on Twitter on Tuesday, where he’s kept the public in the loop on his fight with the virus.

“Hello everyone, after 20 straight days on death row, through his grace and your well wishes and prayers, I AM HOME… I can not thank each and every one of you enough for your help. The doctors and nurses did a great job especially in my darkest days when I needed that extra push,” Ceballos wrote on Twitter.

“There are two things that get you through something like this whether you were vaccinated or not. 1, your will to fight and want to live and 2, your health care, because you are treated way different if you are covered, than not. Thanks again everyone and I will see you soon.”

Ceballos first shared the news that he was in the ICU battling COVID-19 on Sept. 7. At the time, he asked for well wishes and prayers.

Thankfully, he’s now out of the hospital and can continue to recover at home.

Ceballos played in the NBA for over a decade and spent the majority of his career with the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. He played much shorter stints for the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat.

The highlights of Ceballos’ career came when he won the 1992 NBA Slam Dunk Contest with a blindfolded two-handed dunk. He also made the Western Conference All-Star team in 1995 when he averaged a career-high 21.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Ceballos retired from the NBA after the 2000-01 season. Now that he’s past his battle with COVID-19, he’ll get to continue to enjoy his post-basketball life with his loved ones.