Video Of Frank Kaminsky Celebrating Suns Win Is Going Viral

The Phoenix Suns punched their ticket to the NBA Finals on Thursday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The victory earned the franchise it’s third trip to championship series and first since the 1992-93 season.

Chris Paul lead the way scoring 41 points, 31 of which came in the second half, to down the Clippers. At the age of 36, the one and only “Point God” will make his appearance in the NBA Finals.

After the historic franchise win, Suns fans everywhere celebrated gleefully, but no one partied harder than big man Frank Kaminsky.

The former Wisconsin Badger was caught on video after his team’s victory, chugging a beer while hanging out of the sunroof of a car. He flung the empty can into the crowd and made sure to give out a few fist bumps to loyal fans celebrating with the team.

Kaminsky hasn’t played a major role in the Suns run to the NBA Finals, but he’s still earned the right to celebrate a career accomplishment. The 28-year-old center hasn’t quite cemented his role in the league yet, but may have found a spot to stick in Phoenix.

Although Paul will rightfully get most of the credit for the team’s daring run to the finals, a handful of other individuals on the Suns deserve their flowers. Jae Crowder stepped up in a major way on Wednesday, scoring 19 points, while Deandre Ayton chipped in 16 points and 17 rebounds. Devin Booker has been a steady source of offense for Phoenix all year long and head coach Monty Williams managed the team’s roster brilliantly throughout the tricky postseason run.

The Suns need just four more wins to cap off an NBA championship. Phoenix will get some much needed rest and await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks.

