Phoenix is starting to look like the next hotspot for star athletes. After signing with the Cardinals on Monday, J.J. Watt is already recruiting an NBA star to Arizona.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray posted a throwback photo from his senior year of high school on Tuesday. Murray is pictured standing in between Watt and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

6 years ago.. my senior year of HS. Welcome to AZ! Let’s get it! @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/yY7j2e9ww4 — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 1, 2021

Watt caught notice of Murray’s throwback picture, and couldn’t help but send the following message to Towns: “the NBA trade deadline hasn’t passed yet.” The new Cardinals defensive end clearly wants KAT to join him in Phoenix to play for the Suns.

the NBA trade deadline hasn’t passed yet @KarlTowns… https://t.co/9mPr2pMcCB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 3, 2021

Unfortunately, the Timberwolves won’t likely make Karl-Anthony Towns available in a trade. The Suns, meanwhile, may not even need him.

Phoenix is off to a hot start to the 2020-21 season. The Suns, who are now led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, are 22-11, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. They’re just one full game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for second place in the conference and four games behind the Utah Jazz for first. Simply put, the Suns are in a good spot.

With J.J. Watt now playing in the Phoenix area, though, more sports stars will likely view the area as the next sports hot spot. The Suns are sparking the momentum, thanks to their strong start to the 2020-21 season. We’ll find out later this year if the Cardinals can keep the momentum going.