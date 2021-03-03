The Spun

J.J. Watt Is Already Courting An NBA Star To Phoenix

jj watt and his fiancee at a houston rockets gameHOUSTON, TX - APRIL 16: J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and girlfriend Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash court side during Game One of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Phoenix is starting to look like the next hotspot for star athletes. After signing with the Cardinals on Monday, J.J. Watt is already recruiting an NBA star to Arizona.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray posted a throwback photo from his senior year of high school on Tuesday. Murray is pictured standing in between Watt and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Watt caught notice of Murray’s throwback picture, and couldn’t help but send the following message to Towns: “the NBA trade deadline hasn’t passed yet.” The new Cardinals defensive end clearly wants KAT to join him in Phoenix to play for the Suns.

Unfortunately, the Timberwolves won’t likely make Karl-Anthony Towns available in a trade. The Suns, meanwhile, may not even need him.

Phoenix is off to a hot start to the 2020-21 season. The Suns, who are now led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, are 22-11, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. They’re just one full game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for second place in the conference and four games behind the Utah Jazz for first. Simply put, the Suns are in a good spot.

With J.J. Watt now playing in the Phoenix area, though, more sports stars will likely view the area as the next sports hot spot. The Suns are sparking the momentum, thanks to their strong start to the 2020-21 season. We’ll find out later this year if the Cardinals can keep the momentum going.


