Jeff Van Gundy Has Blunt Admission On State Of NBA

ESPN broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy was extremely annoyed during Game 5 of the Western Conference finals between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

Late in the fourth quarter, Suns forward Jae Crowder basically hit Clippers star Paul George in the face while contesting a jumper. Van Gundy thought it was just a common foul, but it was actually ruled it a flagrant foul.

Mike Breen and Mark Jackson were more than OK with the officials’ call on Monday night. Van Gundy, meanwhile, thinks that call proves there’s an issue with the current state of the game. Let’s just say he believes the league is getting a bit soft with some of its calls.

“I’m sick of the sissification of the game,” Van Gundy said. “That’s not a flagrant foul. He contested, he fouled him. Shoot your two free throws.”

Here’s the flagrant foul that Van Gundy didn’t agree with:

Jeff Van Gundy “I’m sick of the sissification of the game” pic.twitter.com/jM8L6sievA — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 29, 2021

The Clippers were on a huge run late in the fourth quarter and really took control of Game 5, to this could’ve been a frustration foul from Crowder.

It might not have been the most malicious foul you’ve see in the playoffs, but there is some unnecessary contact at the end of play. Technically speaking, unnecessary contact warrants a flagrant foul.

Van Gundy and the rest of the ESPN crew will be back in the broadcast booth on Wednesday night for Game 6.