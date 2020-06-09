Photos: Kendall Jenner Spotted Out With NBA Star Monday Night

Kendall Jenner has become a well-known figure in the basketball world for her dating history, which includes Blake Griffin, Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. Well, it appears we can now add another player to that list.

In April, Jenner was seen hanging out with Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker. Though people weren’t sure if it was just a fling, the latest news would indicate that it appears to be more than that.

TMZ released photos of Booker and Jenner together in Malibu for a date. Apparently these young stars went to a sushi restaurant on Monday night.

Booker and Jenner are two of the youngest stars in their respective professions. They both have large fan bases, but obviously Jenner is much more popular due to her brand and family’s history.

You can check out the photos that TMZ shared here:

Kendall Jenner Malibu'd Up with Devin Booker, Nobu Date Before NBA Bubble https://t.co/Am1yHTHDI3 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 9, 2020

While it’s evident that Booker and Jenner enjoy spending time with each other, they’ll have to eventually go their separate ways for a little bit since the Suns were included in the NBA’s return-to-play plan.

Phoenix doesn’t have the firepower to win a championship this year, but perhaps Booker can lead them team to an upset or two in Orlando.

In the event the Suns don’t get very far when the NBA resumes play in July, Booker and Jenner can always reunite and go on more dates.