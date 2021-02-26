Colin Cowherd Responds To LeBron James’ Tweet About Devin Booker

When the initial NBA All-Star Game rosters were announced, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker was nowhere to be found, leading LeBron James to call him “the most disrespected player in our league.” Colin Cowherd isn’t sold on that assertion.

Booker has developed into an elite scorer at the NBA level, and has exceeded expectations since he stepped into the league. On the year so far, Booker is averaging 24.7 points and 4.3 assists per game, and is shooting 50.1/38.1/84.8.

The Suns haven’t had a ton of success during Booker’s career, but things started to shift down at the NBA Bubble in Orlando, where the 2019-20 season resumed after its COVID-19 pause. The Suns, who were on the outside looking in of the playoff picture at the start, won all eight of their games in Orlando, to finish 34-39. They still narrowly missed the playoffs. That isn’t likely to happen again, as the team acquired veteran superstar point guard Chris Paul in the offseason, and are 20-10 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Cowherd still hasn’t seen enough from Booker to back up LeBron’s “most disrespected NBA player” claim. He went in on it during his Thursday episode of The Herd. Instead, he thinks the most disrespected player is two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

"People talk about Devin Booker being disrespected. Has he won multiple titles or been unanimous MVP? What has he done? Stephen Curry is completely disrespected." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/gCqQeCxrJu — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 25, 2021

“Has Devin Booker won multiple titles? Has Devin Booker been a unanimous MVP? Devin Booker’s not disrespected, what’s he done? He’s just talented,” Cowherd said.

“Steph Curry’s completely disrespected. There’s only three players in basketball that have changed the game… Steph Curry changed how all of basketball is played. All of it. When you do a fast break now in basketball, even if you have a numbers advantage, you’re allowed to pull up for a three point shot…

Colin Cowherd argues that Curry sparked the current three-point revolution, and is one of just three players, along with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, to change how basketball is both played, and how teams are constructed. And that may be a fair point! Except, as he brought up, Curry is a two-time MVP, one of which was unanimous.

Curry remains one of the most popular players in the league. He’ll probably make the All-Star Game on the fan’s vote from now until he retires. He’s getting MVP buzz this season. When every single voter decides you’re the MVP, something that had never happened before, it is hard to argue that player is disrespected. Maybe you can say that he remains underappreciated, but flat-out disrespected is very strong. Whether that title goes to Booker is another debate.

Devin Booker ultimately got his All-Star nod, with Anthony Davis bowing out as he recovers from injury. This will be his second career All-Star Game, after making his debut last season.

[The Herd]