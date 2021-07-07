The Spun

LeBron James Shares Message For Chris Paul After Game 1

Chris Paul during a Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns game.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 23: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during overtime of the NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Arena on January 23, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 120-112. . NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LeBron James and Chris Paul are contemporaries and close friends, and James, a four-time NBA champion, is rooting for Paul to get his first ring.

Last night, the Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Paul, the Suns’ floor general, was brilliant, scoring 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting and dishing out nine assists.

The opportunity to play for a championship has been a long time coming for Paul, who is in his 16th NBA season. James understands the road the All-Star point guard has taken, and he had some words of encouragement for Paul after last night’s game.

“1 down, 3 to go @CP3,” James tweeted.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen LeBron shout out Chris Paul on Twitter following a big playoff performance. It won’t be the last either, the closer the future Hall of Famer gets to that elusive first ring.

Paul and the Suns will look to take a 2-0 lead in the series in Game 2 tomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.


