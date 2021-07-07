LeBron James Shares Message For Chris Paul After Game 1

LeBron James and Chris Paul are contemporaries and close friends, and James, a four-time NBA champion, is rooting for Paul to get his first ring.

Last night, the Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Paul, the Suns’ floor general, was brilliant, scoring 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting and dishing out nine assists.

The opportunity to play for a championship has been a long time coming for Paul, who is in his 16th NBA season. James understands the road the All-Star point guard has taken, and he had some words of encouragement for Paul after last night’s game.

“1 down, 3 to go @CP3,” James tweeted.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen LeBron shout out Chris Paul on Twitter following a big playoff performance. It won’t be the last either, the closer the future Hall of Famer gets to that elusive first ring.

Paul and the Suns will look to take a 2-0 lead in the series in Game 2 tomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.