Look: Chris Paul Alleges Family Incident During Game 4

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul hinted at a potentially ugly fan incident in a postgame tweet Sunday night.

Following Phoenix's 111-101 Game 4 loss in Dallas earlier today, Paul appeared to indicate that one or more of his family members was involved in a physical altercation with fans at the American Airlines Center.

"Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f--k that!" Paul wrote.

Paul did not provide the any more information, but a report from ESPN's Dave McMenamin paints a terrible picture.

According to McMenamin, Mavericks fans put hands on Paul's mother and shoved his wife. All of this took place in front of the superstar's children.

We'd expect more details on what happened to emerge over the next few hours. Stay tuned.

Paul played only 23 minutes on Sunday due to foul trouble, finishing with five points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Game 5 of the series is set for 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday.