Look: Postgame Question To Devin Booker Goes Viral

Much has been made of Chris Paul’s influence on the Phoenix Suns this year, but one reporter took things to the extreme following Game 5.

Phoenix fell 123-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks last night, leaving the Western Conference champions one loss away from elimination in the NBA Finals. Despite the result, Suns guard Devin Booker turned in an excellent performance, scoring 40 points on 17-of-33 shooting.

After the game though, Booker was inexplicably asked how “frustrated” he was on Paul’s behalf. That’s an incredibly weird question, for a number of reasons.

First of all, even with Paul scoring 21 points and 11 assists and playing better than he did during his nightmare Game 4 outing, it wasn’t like the All-Star point guard carried his team all night. Secondly, why not just ask Booker how frustrated he is for himself and his teammates in general?

“How frustrated are you for Chris right now?” What kind of question 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VOWa6Y5bVQ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 18, 2021

It should be noted that in general, Booker was pretty blunt about the opportunity the Suns blew, surrendering a 16-point lead after one quarter in a matter of minutes.

“We came out and did what we intended to do, get off to a great start, and we let it go,” Booker said after Game 5, via CBS Sports. “They stayed resilient and they kept playing through. Tough loss for us.”

Booker, Paul and the rest of the Phoenix squad will look to even up the series and force a Game 7 with a win in Game 6 in Milwaukee Tuesday night.