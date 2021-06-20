Magic Johnson Reacts To Devin Booker’s Huge Game 1

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker looked every bit a superstar in this afternoon’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Booker produced his first career triple-double, scoring 40 points on 15-of-29 shooting while hauling down 13 rebound and dishing out 11 assists in a 120-114 victory. It was the six-year veteran’s second 40-point game of the 2021 playoffs.

Like most of us, NBA legend Magic Johnson was captivated by Booker’s performance, calling it “special” on Twitter. Johnson, who once played center in a clinching Game 6 of the NBA Finals as a rookie, also praised Booker for his versatility.

“Devin Booker showed us his versatility playing shooting guard and point guard in his triple double performance!” he tweeted.

Chris Paul remains out due to COVID-19 protocols, and we don’t know when he’ll be back. However, if Booker and Deandre Ayton (20 points, nine rebounds on 10-of-14 shooting) keep playing like this, the Suns might be able to withstand Paul’s absence for a few more games.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals is set for Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET.