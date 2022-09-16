Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner

PHOENIX - NOVEMBER 04: Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver speaks during the induction of Chairman and former CEO of the Suns, Jerry Colangelo into the Ring of Honor at US Airways Center on November 4, 2007 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement.

PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues his role with the team once his one-year suspension is up.

"PayPal is a values-driven company and has a strong record of combatting racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination," PayPal CEO and president Dan Schulman said. "We have reviewed the report of the NBA league's independent investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values. In light of the findings of the NBA's investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns organization, after serving his suspension.

"While we strongly reject the conduct of Robert Sarver, we remain supportive of the team, its players and the experienced and diverse talent now leading the organization, including head coach Monty Williams, general manager James Jones, assistant general manager Morgan Cato and senior vice president of people and culture Kim Corbitt."

The Suns have not yet responded to this statement from PayPal.

PayPal's sponsorship with the Suns started in 2018. According to ESPN, PayPal's deal with the franchise was worth $3 million during the 2021-22 season.

Sarver was suspended by the NBA for one year because he made racist and misogynist comments in the workplace.