Monty Williams’ Message For Deandre Ayton Went Viral Last Night

Game 2 of the NBA Finals belonged to the Phoenix Suns as they topped the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 to take a 2-0 series lead. But among the many Suns highlights was a now-viral scene of head coach Monty Williams delivering a heartfelt message to star center Deandre Ayton.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, Ayton had his head sunk after struggling to defend Bucks megastar Giannis Antetokounmpo. But a video caught Williams amping him up to return.

Williams explained to Ayton that he was feeling bad because he sets such a high bar for himself. He then implored Ayton to “dominate the game with force” before sending him back onto the court.

“Look at me,” Williams said after explaining some strategy. “You set a high level for yourself. That’s why you’re (feeling) down. That’s great. Now go reach that level, okay. And you can reach it with force. (It) doesn’t have to be stats all the time. Go dominate the game with force, okay? Because you set a high level for yourself. Go dominate the game with force.”

Williams’ strategy clearly worked, as Ayton finished the game strong while the Suns held off the Bucks.

The video quickly went viral as thousands of fans got chills from how strong of a leader Williams.

“Coach of the Year type s-t, imo,” one Suns fan said in the comments.

“We are so lucky to have Monty man,” another Suns fan replied.

“Ayton got a deflection that led to a steal immediately after this,” a commenter pointed out.

Williams is coming off his best season as an NBA head coach and is now just two wins away from his first NBA title.

With leadership like that (plus a two game lead), who can bet against them anymore?