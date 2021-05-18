NBA World Reacts To Coach Of The Year News

The NBA head coaches have spoken, reportedly voting Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns as the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year.

Williams won the award, named after late former NBCA Michael Goldberg, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The honor is voted on by all 30 NBA head coaches.

Now, it must be noted: this is not the official NBA Coach of the Year Award voted on by writers and media members. We can’t stress that enough.

But it is noteworthy that Williams was chosen by his peers, as opposed to Tom Thibodeau of the Knicks, Nate McMillan of the Hawks and Quin Snyder of the Jazz, among others.

Monty Williams voted Coach of the Year by his peers, the National Basketball Coaches Association announces.

(Note: This is separate from the COY award done by media, which will be announced at a later date.) pic.twitter.com/L0bxh5fo2Q — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) May 18, 2021

In his second season in Phoenix, Williams led the Suns to a 51-21 record, a 17-win improvement on last season’s mark. The Suns won their first Pacific Division title in 14 years and earned the No. 2 seed in the West.

If we had a media vote for the Coach of the Year Award, we’d probably cast it for Thibodeau, who has engineered a remarkable Cinderella season in New York. But Williams has had a strong campaign as well, so it’s not surprising he’s receiving his flowers.

TBH W ! https://t.co/11vIkZsUc4 — Dayvon Curry 🦍~ 𝖎𝕭𝖆𝖑𝖑 (@Goofy757__) May 18, 2021

Coach Monty Williams didn’t know my family at all. Had never met them. Got my parents contact info & called to console them back in 2016 when my brother Joey passed away suddenly. A supreme class act. No better representative of @NDmbb and humanity. Ecstatic for Coach https://t.co/2Znllx5C0v — jordan cornette (@jordancornette) May 18, 2021

Very well deserved recognition for the @Suns' Coach Monty Williams. I've loved watching him lead this team into relevance and title contention again. #RallyTheValley https://t.co/f2SxxvDQqg — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 18, 2021

Julius Randle, Eldfrid Payton, Monty Williams, all the former Pellies are shining https://t.co/r9zzrBrnuT — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) May 18, 2021

Monty Williams, man of the year in the NBA. https://t.co/UARJ4hMUOQ — Jimmy Spencer (@JimmySpencer) May 18, 2021

With this honor behind him, Williams awaits the winner of tomorrow’s Lakers-Warriors play-in game in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. That series will begin this weekend.