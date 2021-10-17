The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Mikal Bridges News

Suns wing Mikal Bridges passes the ball.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 14: Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns passes the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter in Game Four of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

After last season’s impressive run to the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns knew that this offseason would be important for keeping the team’s core together. On Sunday, the franchise took a step closer to keeping their unit in tact.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Mikal Bridges has reportedly agreed to a contract extension that will keep in Phoenix long term. The deal will pay the 25-year-old wing $90 million over the next four seasons, all of which will be guaranteed.

Bridges, who began his career with the Suns in 2018, has blossomed into one of the brightest two-way players in the league. He averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals for the Suns last season, while shooting 42.5 percent from three in 72 starts for Phoenix during the regular season.

Bridges continued his impressive run in the playoffs, where he often drew the toughest defensive assignment. He’ll now look to help the Suns remain in contention for the next few years.

Bridges wasn’t the only one excited to see a deal get done. Many NBA fans and even current players took to Twitter to celebrate and discuss the 25-year-old’s new contract.

Bridges isn’t the first player from the Suns NBA Finals roster that’s re-upped with the organization. Earlier this offseason, point guard Chris Paul signed a four-year deal, worth up to $120 million.

However, Phoenix still hasn’t locked down a key member of their young core: center DeAndre Ayton. The former No. 1 overall pick made a major leap last season and is eligible to sign a max extension, but hasn’t been able to work out a new deal with the Suns.

After Bridges inked his contract on Sunday, other NBA fans wondered what it might mean for Ayton’s prospects at getting signed before the league’s deadline on Monday.

Suns owner Robert Sarver will need to be willing to foot a large bill if the franchise wants to keep Ayton, which isn’t something he’s done much of in the past. If Phoenix is serious about contending for the next few years, paying the luxury tax will likely be a necessity.

The Suns took a step in the right direction at rounding out their roster for the future with the Bridges contract on Sunday. Time will tell if they can strike a deal with Ayton before Monday’s deadline.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.