NBA World Reacts To Crushing Game 1 Chris Paul Injury

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix SunsPHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 23: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during overtime of the NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Arena on January 23, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 120-112.

Earlier: Today’s Lakers-Suns game was off to a tremendous start, but a second quarter injury to Phoenix point guard Chris Paul has put a damper on things.

Paul appeared to injure his right shoulder in a freak collision with LeBron James and Suns teammate Cameron Johnson on a fast break. It’s tough to tell exactly what even happened on the play.

You can see the replay below.

As great as Paul is as a player, he has a cruel history of getting hurt in the postseason. Most famously, he missed Games 6 and 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals as a member of the Houston Rockets due to a hamstring injury.

With Paul out of action, the Golden State Warriors won both games to advance to the NBA Finals. The immediate reaction from around the NBA was people hoping history is not repeating itself.

Before leaving the game, Paul scored three points, dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds in 11 minutes of action.

Hopefully we’ll see him back out there this afternoon. You can watch Lakers-Suns on ABC.

Update: Paul is back in the game in the second quarter. Crisis averted.


