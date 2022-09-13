NBA World Reacts To Major Owner Punishment News

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 26: General view of action between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets during the NBA game at US Airways Center on November 26, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After investigating allegations of racism and misogyny, the NBA has officially decided to discipline Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

A report that surfaced earlier this year accused Sarver of making racist remarks and sexually harassing employees.

The NBA has suspended Sarver for one year. He has also been fined $10 million and must complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.

The $10 million that Sarver will have to give up will be donated to organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace.

Fans don't believe suspending and fining Sarver is nearly enough.

One person tweeted, "That's it?"

Another fan wrote, "I have no idea what warrants making someone sell their franchise vs suspending them. Does he make the profits from this season? Do they have to donate them? What’s a “suspension” for an owner?"

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement on the league's findings.

"The statements ands conduct described in the findings of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing," Silver said. "We believe the outcome is the right one, taking into account all the facts, circumstances and context brought to light by the comprehensive investigation of this 18-year periods and our commitment to upholding proper standards in NBA workplaces."

Do you think the NBA made the right call in this situation?