NBA World Reacts To Robert Sarver, Suns News

Following his one-year suspension and multi-million dollar fine by the NBA for allegations of racism, misogyny and sexual harassment in his capacity as owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, Robert Sarver has announced his intentions to sell both teams.

In a lengthy statement released on Wednesday, Sarver stated that "in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that (atonement and forgiveness) is no longer possible" and that his position as owner of the two basketball teams is now untenable.

Sarver said he doesn't want to be a distraction to the teams moving forward. He pledged to use the next year to "work on becoming a better person."

You'll be hard-pressed to find a single person commiserating with Sarver though. Just about everyone is mocking him for complaining about "cancel culture" when he stands to make billions in profit once the team is sold.

Others are admonishing Sarver for trying to play the part of the victim here.

Robert Sarver will not be missed by a majority of people in the NBA or WNBA when he finally finds a buyer. Since buying the Suns in 2004 he consistently ranked as one of the most hated owners in all of sports, not just in the NBA either.

While not quite as toxic of an owner as Donald Sterling, Sarver has often been criticized for being too much of an interventionist without being willing to spend more money to provide necessary upgrades to vital facilities and team infrastructure.

Apparently, there were deeper problems that people working under Sarver had too, as we've all come to learn now.

Sarver is going to get the last laugh though. Forbes estimates that the Suns have a valuation of $1.8 billion, meaning that Sarver is in line to make upwards of several billion from whoever buys the team.

That kind of money can buy a lot of new friends outside of NBA circles.