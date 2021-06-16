On Wednesday morning, Phoenix Suns fans woke up to some bad news about star point guard Chris Paul.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Paul entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols this week. As a result, he’ll be sidelined for an indefinite amount of time, according to the report.

The Suns already swept the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs. However, Paul might be forced to miss some time in the Western Conference Finals.

If the Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers series ends soon, there is a legitimate shot that CP3 isn’t on the floor for the start of the series. That, of course, is still very hypothetical right now.

And yet, fans are devastated for the veteran point guard who seems to have the worst luck when it comes to playoff success.

Here’s some reaction from around social media.

oh my goodness, chris paul has the worst luck.. https://t.co/tRmv6KsSmJ — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) June 16, 2021

Please, please, please let Chris Paul be available for the next round. — Rebecca Wetzel (@BeckyLeeLaw) June 16, 2021

Chris Paul might be the most unlucky Playoff player in recent NBA history. Actually, no. It’s not debatable. He IS. — Esfandiar | Darth Es (@JustEsBaraheni) June 16, 2021

Paul has been arguably the best player in the playoffs so far, lifting the Suns to a 4-0 sweep over the Nuggets in the second round.

The 36-year-old Paul averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds this season, finishing fifth in league MVP voting. He’s averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in the postseason.

Hopefully he’s back on the court when Phoenix faces off against either the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.