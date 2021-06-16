The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To The Chris Paul News

Chris Paul during a Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns game.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 23: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during overtime of the NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Arena on January 23, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 120-112. . NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, Phoenix Suns fans woke up to some bad news about star point guard Chris Paul.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Paul entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols this week. As a result, he’ll be sidelined for an indefinite amount of time, according to the report.

The Suns already swept the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs. However, Paul might be forced to miss some time in the Western Conference Finals.

If the Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers series ends soon, there is a legitimate shot that CP3 isn’t on the floor for the start of the series. That, of course, is still very hypothetical right now.

And yet, fans are devastated for the veteran point guard who seems to have the worst luck when it comes to playoff success.

Here’s some reaction from around social media.

Paul has been arguably the best player in the playoffs so far, lifting the Suns to a 4-0 sweep over the Nuggets in the second round.

The 36-year-old Paul averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds this season, finishing fifth in league MVP voting. He’s averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in the postseason.

Hopefully he’s back on the court when Phoenix faces off against either the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.