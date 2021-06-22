Phoenix Suns Announce Official Game 2 Decision On Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns managed to get past the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals without the services of Chris Paul. They’ll have to try and do it again on Tuesday night.

The Suns announced on Monday evening Paul will miss Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. This will be the veteran guard’s second-straight missed game.

“The Suns have officially listed Chris Paul (health and safety protocols) as out for Tuesday’s Game 2 of the Western Conference finals,” said NBA insider Marc Stein, via Twitter. Devin Booker made up for Paul’s absence in Game 1, scoring 40, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists. He’ll need another big performance if Phoenix is going to take a 2-0 series lead over the Clippers. The Suns have officially listed Chris Paul (health and safety protocols) as out for Tuesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 22, 2021 Devin Booker may have put on a highlight tape with his Game 1 performance. But the Suns’ balanced attack also proved critical in taking down the Clippers. Five other Phoenix players – Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson – scored in double figures. Ayton, the rising star center, chipped in 20 points and nine rebounds. Payne played a critical role in making up for Chris Paul’s absence. He dished out nine assists and scored 11 points. The Clippers will no doubt seek to stop Booker by any means necessary on Tuesday. The Suns will need big performances from their role players to get past L.A. and take a 2-0 series lead. Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals commences Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.