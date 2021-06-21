Phoenix Suns Release Statement On Recent Fan Behavior

It’s been a while since the Phoenix Suns have had so much success in NBA Playoffs. So we don’t blame their fans for not knowing how to handle cheering for a good team.

Suns fans have been at the center of several on-court scuffles so far this postseason. The latest occurred when Suns and Clippers fans threw punches after Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Suns fans x Clippers fans get into a fight. 😳 (via @hayden_sandman) pic.twitter.com/Da8HNAEox5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 21, 2021

Phoenix released a statement on Monday to address the recent violent incidents involving fans. It made it clear they “will not tolerate” any violence moving forward.

“The Phoenix Suns are enjoying a deep run in the NBA postseason, and while the intensity on the court continues to heat up, we still expect Suns fans to keep their cool off the court,” Phoenix’s statement reads. “We will not tolerate the violence that erupted following Sunday’s game at Phoenix Suns Arena. … Let’s work together to provide a model fan experience that is fun, enthusiastic and respectful.”

You can find Phoenix’s full statement below.

This is long overdue. There have been several fights involving Suns fans before Sunday’s Game 1.

Phoenix also faces a bit of a dilemma involving its fan that got into a fight with a Denver Nuggets fan earlier this month. Suns star Devin Booker treated the fan to an autographed jersey and WCF tickets. In doing so, he essentially encouraged fans to stick up for Phoenix by any means necessary.

The last thing the NBA needs is fan fights occurring at each and every playoff game. The Suns are the latest team trying to put an end to such instances.