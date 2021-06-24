The Spun

Photo: Devin Booker Has A New Look For Game 3

A closeup of Devin Booker dribbling the ball.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 19: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 19, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will aim to continue his strong play in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight, and he’ll have some extra protection as he tries to do so.

When Booker took the floor for warmups at the Staples Center moments ago, he was wearing a clear face mask. The guard will protect Booker’s nose, which was left bloodied following a collision with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in Game 2 Tuesday night.

Booker returned to the court with stitches to repair the cut and said after the game that his nose “felt better.”

Here’s a look at the mask he’ll be wearing this evening.

Booker is averaging 30 points per game through the first two contests of the Western Conference Finals, including a 40-point outburst in Game 1. He managed to play 41 minutes in Game 2, despite his injured nose, but scored “only” 20 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

The Suns are up 2-0 on LA, and are two wins away from their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1993. They’ll look for one of those wins tonight.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.


