Photos: Kendall Jenner Spotted With NBA Star On Saturday Night

Supermodel Kendall Jenner was reportedly spotted with an NBA star on Saturday night – outside of the bubble.

Jenner was reportedly spotted with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker, who is coming off an incredible performance at Disney World.

The Suns, led by Booker, went 8-0 inside of the bubble. Unfortunately, Phoenix still missed out on the Western Conference playoffs.

It appears that Booker has since gone back to the West Coast. He was reportedly spotted with Jenner on Saturday night.

https://t.co/Xk0RI68nmc Kendall Jenner was true to form — as in looking amazing — as she stepped out of Nobu in Malibu Saturday night, with a guy she's said in the past she's not dating, but if Kendall and NBA star Devin Booker are just friends, they're REALLY good friends. — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 16, 2020

TMZ Sports had more details:

Kendall Jenner was true to form — as in looking amazing — as she stepped out of Nobu restaurant in Malibu Saturday night, with a guy she’s said in the past she’s not dating, but if Kendall and NBA star Devin Booker are just friends, they’re REALLY good friends. Kendall and Devin have chowed down at Nobu in the past. They’ve been seen together in various places over the last few months, including a road trip through Sedona, AZ. They’ve also been flirting online, so there’s definitely some smoke here.

Booker is surely disappointed with no postseason performance, but date night at Nobu with Kendall Jenner is a pretty solid consolation prize.

The Suns will look to make a jump into playoff contention in 2020-21.