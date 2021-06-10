Just a few days ago, a report emerged suggesting Phoenix Suns star guard Chris Paul intended to decline his $44 million player option.

“[Chris] Paul has a $44.4 million player option, which according to several sources, he intends to decline with hopes of inking a new multiyear deal (perhaps in the $100 million range over three seasons),” Pincus wrote, via Bleacher Report.

Well, his hopes of landing a $100 million deal might be far-fetched. According to a report from NBA insider Chris Mannix, the deal could actually be much smaller.

Mannix said he spoke with several executives that believe a deal would be closer to three years for $60 million instead of in the $100 million range.

The Chris Paul player option — $44.2 million — will be interesting to watch. Execs I’ve talked to peg CP in the three-year, $60 million-ish range on a new deal. Does Paul go for the most guaranteed money? Or does he pick up the option and bet he has another All-Star season? — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 10, 2021

It would be tough to see Paul turning down $44 million guaranteed to accept a three-year, $60 million deal instead. That’s something fans have brought up over the past few days.

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley may have said it best.

“You know I like to drink right? I’ve never been drunk enough to say no to $45 million,” Barkley told Suns reporter Duane Rankin.

Paul could accept the player option and hope to have another solid season in 2021-22 and then go for a larger contract.