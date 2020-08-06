Ricky Rubio Names 1 Similarity Between Kobe Bryant, Devin Booker

Since the NBA has games running throughout each day inside the bubble, fans now have the chance to watch under-the-radar superstars like Devin Booker.

The Phoenix Suns were one of 22 teams invited to the bubble in Orlando, Florida. Despite being a long shot to make the playoffs, the Suns have actually remained within striking distance of the No. 8 seed because of their All-Star guard.

Booker is averaging 30.6 points per game since the NBA returned to action. On Tuesday afternoon, the Kentucky product hit a game-winning shot over Paul George to lead the Suns to an upset win over the Clippers.

Following the win over the Clippers, Ricky Rubio compared Booker to one of the greatest players of all-time. He said Booker’s footwork reminds him of the late Kobe Bryant.

That is quite the compliment for Booker, who is averaging 26.3 points per game at just 23 years old. We’d have to imagine that he’ll continue to add new moves to his offensive game as he gets older.

Ricky Rubio says Devin Booker's footwork reminds him of Kobe Bryant. Calls Booker a "unique talent" who doesn't get the national respect he deserves. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 5, 2020

Bryant’s footwork made him such a difficult player to defend, especially later in his career. The fact that Rubio sees at least one similarity between Booker and Bryant is a testament to the youngster’s scoring prowess.

NBA fans will see Booker in action this afternoon, as Indiana and Phoenix will tip off at 4 p.m. ET.

We’ll see if Booker can lead the Suns to a four-straight win inside the bubble.