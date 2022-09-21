Robert Sarver Announces He's Selling Phoenix Suns, Mercury

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 04: Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns, looks on during the second half of the NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 04, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Bucks 114-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Last week, Robert Sarver was suspended because of his conduct in the workplace. On Wednesday, he announced that he's seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.

Sarver was suspended by the NBA for one year because he made racist and misogynist comments in the workplace.

In a letter he released this afternoon, Sarver said he thought he'd have time to make up for his mistakes. Since he doesn't believe that's possible, he will sell the Suns and Mercury.

"As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from my teams that I and so many fans love," Sarver said. "But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that is no longer possible - that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury."

Sarver said he'll continue to work on becoming a petter person.

LeBron James, Chris Paul and several other notable figures in the NBA have been calling for the league to remove Sarver from his position.

The Suns' jersey patch sponsor, PayPal, said it would not renew its sponsorship with the team if Sarver resumed his role once his one-year suspension expired. That shouldn't be an issue now.