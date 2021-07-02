Chris Paul has already cemented his status as one of of the best point guards in NBA history. Yet, up until Wednesday night, one missing feat has been hanging over his head – a trip to the NBA Finals. He won’t have to worry about it anymore.

Paul and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center Wednesday night to win Game 6 and the Western Conference Finals. They’ll now await the outcome of the Bucks-Hawks series before the NBA Finals begin.

Paul has been on the receiving end of plenty of congratulatory messages over the past 24 hours. Shaquille O’Neal is the latest to praise the veteran point guard for a tremendous season.

“I’m so happy for him,” Shaq said during NBA on TNT Thursday night. “16 years. First time in the Finals. I would love to see two small-market teams go at it. … I’m just happy and proud of him.

Take a look.

“First time in the Finals… I’m just happy and proud of him.” @SHAQ on CP3 making his first NBA Finals appearance. pic.twitter.com/oQdIfLXpVf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 2, 2021

Chris Paul’s journey isn’t done just yet. He now has an opportunity to lead the Phoenix Suns to a championship. In other words, the job’s not finished. Luckily, he won’t be alone in his quest.

What’s made the Suns such a tough opponent is their balanced attack. Paul has plenty of options to distribute the ball to. And he’s not the only Phoenix player capable of taking over a game.

If Paul continues to play at a high level, he’ll be parading around the streets of Phoenix by the end of the month.