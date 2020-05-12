Steve Nash Had A Great Response To Being Called “Crafty”

Before the basketball world was graced by Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving’s incredible handles, the NBA had Steve Nash to lean on for flashy passes and impressive crossovers. He was a floor general for the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, finishing his career with 10,335 assists.

Last week, Nash appeared on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All The Smoke podcast to discuss his playing days in Phoenix and where he ranks Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

At one point, Barnes asked Nash to take their listeners through his mental preparation for games. Jackson quickly chimed in and said “He was just crafty.”

Nash had a hilarious response to Jackson’s comment, saying “Crafty…that’s another word for white.” As you’d expect, they all started laughing on air over that reply.

Here’s a clip of Nash talking with Barnes and Jackson:

Matt Barnes – “Talk to us about your mental / physical preparation” Stephen Jackson – “He was just crafty” Steve Nash – “Crafty… that’s another word for white” 😂😂😂 (🎥 All The Smoke) pic.twitter.com/kZWNHFLy3A — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) May 12, 2020

Whether or not he likes the way Jackson described him, Nash was a “crafty” player. He rarely made mistakes and would always try to get his teammates the best possible looks at the basket.

Nash finished his career with two MVP awards and eight All-Star appearances. In 2018, he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The only notable achievement missing from Nash’s resume is a championship. Nonetheless, he’ll be remembered as a “crafty” point guard that changed the game of basketball for the better.