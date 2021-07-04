1 Player Is Guaranteed To Get An NBA Finals Ring This Year

Regardless of how the 2021 NBA Finals play out, one player on the Phoenix Suns is walking away with a championship ring.

Phoenix small forward Torrey Craig, who has emerged as a key role player for the Western Conference champs this postseason, appears set to win some hardware, even if his team doesn’t win the Finals.

That’s because Craig, a four-year veteran, began his season as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. After averaging 2.5 pounds and 2.4 rebounds in only 18 games, Craig was traded to Phoenix on March 18.

Who would have thought at the time of the deal that it was a trade made by the future NBA Finals participants?

Regardless of who wins the 2021 NBA Finals, Torrey Craig will get a ring 😎 He started the season with the Bucks and is currently on the Suns pic.twitter.com/55xbNt72Vi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 4, 2021

With Phoenix, Craig saw his role increase. He produced 7.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in 32 regular season appearances, with eight starts.

In this year’s playoffs, Craig has played in all 16 games for the Suns. He averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest in the Western Conference Finals after contributing 6.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in a semifinal sweep of his former team, the Denver Nuggets.

The 6-foot-7 Craig is also converting 44% (12-for-27) of his three-point attempts in the postseason.

Game 1 between the Suns and Bucks will take place Tuesday night.