Suns Coach Offers Update On Cameron Payne After He Left Game 3 vs. Clippers

An ankle injury limited Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne to less than five minutes on the court in their Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. But there’s a new update on Payne heading into Game 4.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Suns head coach Monty Williams said he’s “hopeful” Payne can play in Game 4. Williams said that Payne is walking normally and did light work at Friday’s practice.

Payne got his first starts of the NBA playoffs in Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Finals during Chris Paul’s absence. He rewarded Williams with 40 points and 18 assists in back-to-back wins over the Clippers.

Payne was equally valuable to the Suns in the First Round of the playoffs. He had four straight games with double-digit points during their 4-2 series win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Monty Williams is "hopeful" Cam Payne (ankle) can play for the Suns in Game 4. Monty said he was walking behind Cam from the hotel to the arena for practice, and he was relieved to see Payne walking totally normally. Payne did light work at practice today, as did the whole team. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 25, 2021

Phoenix Suns fans and general NBA fans alike are have expressed hope that he recovers soon. Cameron Payne has been one of many breakout stars of these NBA playoffs, and people clearly want to see him continue to thrive.

Meanwhile, the Suns are getting all they can handle from the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers. They still hold a 2-1 lead in the series, but are not going away quietly.

It’s been almost 30 years since the Suns last reached the NBA Finals. Getting back this year will require all hands on deck and everyone playing mistake-free basketball.