Devin Booker Addresses Criticism Of Inviting ‘Suns in Four’ Fan To Game

The Phoenix Suns are having a dream run through the Western Conference Playoff, knocking out LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers before sweeping MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. During that second series, diehard fan Nick McKellar became a face of the team, after getting into a fight with a Nuggets fan in Denver, and telling him away with the now iconic “Suns in Four,” which became prophetic days later. He’s been embraced Suns star Devin Booker, who got in contact with McKellar since the video went viral.

Booker gifted McKellar a signed jersey, and invited him to a game in the upcoming series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Phoenix will have home court advantage with a chance to go to the NBA Finals.

Of course, some have taken issue with Booker’s decision to embrace McKellar, given it was a brawl in the stands that made him famous. These NBA playoffs have been marred by poor fan conduct, especially with incidents of opposing fans harassing and throwing things at Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, and Ja Morant. The incident involving McKellar was with another fan, of course, and based on the video and what has been said since, it doesn’t sound like he started things, but it isn’t surprising that Booker faces some criticism here.

Booker defends the decision, saying that McKellar is a “wholesome guy” who was “forced into that situation.” In any event, it sounds like the invite stands.

"You can go down the line and say if it was self-defense or not. I know that's what everybody wants to hear but if you watch the full video I think he's a pretty wholesome guy that had no wrong intention and was forced to be put in that situation." (2/2) — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) June 19, 2021

In his first message to Booker, McKellar apologized for the situation, saying that he didn’t want to make Suns fans look like “heathens,” but that he stands for his new “Suns in Four” mantra. Booker is clearly a fan of his passion.

Devin Booker found the “Suns in 4” legend. 💯 pic.twitter.com/lV5FeZXV8P — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 14, 2021

The Phoenix Suns and L.A. Clippers won’t wait long to get things going. Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

