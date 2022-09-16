Suns Minority Owner Calls For Robert Sarver's Resignation

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 04: Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns, looks on during the second half of the NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 04, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Bucks 114-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Phoenix Suns majority owner Robert Sarver was suspended by the NBA for one year. He also received a $10 million fine from the league.

The NBA announced this punishment for Sarver after completing its investigation into allegations of abuse in the workplace.

Per the league's findings, there were "instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees." Additionally, the NBA discovered that Sarver used the N-word at least five times.

On Thursday night, Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for Sarver's resignation in an open letter to team employees.

"I cannot in good judgment sit back and allow our children and future generations of fans to think that this behavior is tolerated because of wealth and privilege," Najafi wrote. "Therefore, in accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver."

Najafi is one of three vice chairmen for the Suns. He has been critical of Sarver since the allegations first surfaced.

"The fact that Robert Sarver 'owns' the team does not give him a license to treat others differently than any other leader," he added. "The fact that anyone would find him fit to lead because of this 'ownership' position is forgetting that NBA teams belong to the communities they serve."

There's currently no indication that Sarver will resign.