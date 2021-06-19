Just a few days ago, Phoenix Suns fans woke up to some bad news about star point guard Chris Paul.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Paul entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols this week. As a result, he was to be sidelined for an indefinite amount of time, according to the report.

“Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is currently out due to health and safety protocols. The next update on his status will be provided on Saturday, June 19,” the Suns said in a statement.

Well, it was time for that update and Suns fans aren’t going to love the latest news. According to a statement from the team, Paul remains in the league’s health and safety protocols.

“The Suns say Chris Paul remains in the league‘s health and safety protocols,” Bontemps reported. “Phoenix begins the Western Conference Finals tomorrow afternoon at home against the Clippers.”

The Suns say Chris Paul remains in the league‘s health and safety protocols. Phoenix begins the Western Conference Finals tomorrow afternoon at home against the Clippers. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 19, 2021

It’s tough news for the Suns as they gear up for their Western Conference Finals showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers themselves might be without star forward Kawhi Leonard. He suffered an ACL injury just a few days ago and might not be ready to play in the conference finals just yet.

The Suns and Clippers could take the court without two of their best players. We’ll have to wait and see when Paul and Leonard are able to return.