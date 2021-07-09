The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Suns Possession That Went Viral

Chris Paul during a Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns game.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 23: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during overtime of the NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Arena on January 23, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 120-112. . NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns used a massive second quarter to open up an 11-point lead on the Milwaukee Bucks at halftime of Game 2. One particular possession just before intermission stood out.

Holding an eight-point lead, Suns point guard Chris Paul pushed the ball into the frontcourt where his team seemed to have a numbers advantage. However, the Bucks were able to recover and take away a possible layup attempt.

It didn’t matter though, because Phoenix used patience and unselfishness to keep the Milwaukee defense scrambling. The gorgeous ball movement from the Suns’ starting five of Paul, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Devin Booker eventually resulted in a three-point play from Deandre Ayton.

NBA Twitter exploded after the possession, and with good reason. Just look how beautiful this was.

When Phoenix is moving the ball like that and generating easy shots, they are impossible to stop. The Bucks are going to have to dig deep in this second half in order to get back in the game and not fall in a 2-0 hole.

The second half is just about to start on ABC.


