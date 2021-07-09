The Phoenix Suns used a massive second quarter to open up an 11-point lead on the Milwaukee Bucks at halftime of Game 2. One particular possession just before intermission stood out.

Holding an eight-point lead, Suns point guard Chris Paul pushed the ball into the frontcourt where his team seemed to have a numbers advantage. However, the Bucks were able to recover and take away a possible layup attempt.

It didn’t matter though, because Phoenix used patience and unselfishness to keep the Milwaukee defense scrambling. The gorgeous ball movement from the Suns’ starting five of Paul, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Devin Booker eventually resulted in a three-point play from Deandre Ayton.

NBA Twitter exploded after the possession, and with good reason. Just look how beautiful this was.

The Suns play gorgeous ball — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) July 9, 2021

The Beautiful Game Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/7fDbdMqbnC — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 9, 2021

This play might go in the annals because the Bucks scrambling defense was SO good, but the Suns passing, patience and precision was just better. https://t.co/oTbundI0V4 — Dave King (@DaveKingNBA) July 9, 2021

The suns passing on this possession was basketball perfection #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/74ks9pl97l — Kenjac (SUNS IN FOUR) (@JackKennedy) July 9, 2021

Suns’ ball movement. That’s the tweet. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) July 9, 2021

great scrambling defense and it just doesnt matter. Suns basketball. pic.twitter.com/aPq9A3LIu0 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 9, 2021

Incredible passing possession by the Suns. Wow. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 9, 2021

suns out here looking like the san antonio spurs with these gritty passing possessions — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) July 9, 2021

That was incredible ball movement #suns — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) July 9, 2021

What incredible scrambling defense from the Bucks. What incredible ball and player movement from the Suns. Just impressive on both ends and offense wins out — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) July 9, 2021

When Phoenix is moving the ball like that and generating easy shots, they are impossible to stop. The Bucks are going to have to dig deep in this second half in order to get back in the game and not fall in a 2-0 hole.

The second half is just about to start on ABC.